Is Teuvo Teravainen playing tonight against the Florida Panthers? May 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

There is uncertainty surrounding the participation of Teuvo Teravainen, the skilled forward for the Carolina Hurricanes, in tonight's game against the Florida Panthers.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour provided an update on Teravainen's status, revealing that the player's availability remains in question due to a hand injury.

In a conversation with Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site on Wednesday, Brind'Amour expressed hope that Teravainen would be able to play in Game 1. However, a final decision regarding his participation will be made following Thursday's morning skate.

Teuvo Teravainen's absence from the lineup has been protracted, with his last appearance dating back to April 19. Throughout the regular season, the 28-year-old forward showcased his offensive prowess, tallying an impressive 12 goals and 37 points across 68 games.

As the game approaches, the Hurricanes' coaching staff, medical team, and Teravainen himself will continue to assess the situation carefully. A decision regarding his availability will likely be announced closer to game time.

The potential absence of Teuvo Teravainen could pose a significant challenge for the Hurricanes as they prepare to face the formidable Florida Panthers.

A look at Teuvo Teravainen NHL career

Selected as the 18th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Teuvo Teravainen wasted no time in showcasing his talents. At just 19 years old, he made his debut for the Blackhawks on March 25, 2014.

One year later, Teuvo Teravainen's true potential shone through during the playoffs. In 18 games, he recorded an impressive 10 points, consisting of four goals and six assists.

His contributions proved pivotal as the Blackhawks clinched the Stanley Cup, securing their third championship in six seasons. Teravainen's performance solidified his place as a rising star in the league.

The 2015-16 season marked Teravainen's first full season with the Blackhawks, and he didn't disappoint. He amassed an impressive 35 points, including 13 goals and 22 assists, demonstrating his ability to generate offense. However, despite his promising start in Chicago, Teravainen's journey took an unexpected turn.

On June 15, 2016, the Blackhawks made the decision to trade Teravainen, along with forward Bryan Bickell, to the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, Chicago acquired two valuable draft picks, a second-round pick in 2016 and a third-round pick in 2017.

The trade signaled a new chapter in Teravainen's career, as he joined a young and dynamic Hurricanes team eager to make a mark in the league.

