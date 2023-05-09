Is Teuvo Teravainen playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? May 9, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Teuvo Teravainen will not be playing in tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. Although the forward has been making progress in his recovery from a broken hand, he is not yet close to returning to the lineup.

According to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Teravainen skated before practice on Saturday for the first time since his surgery two weeks ago. The 28-year-old suffered the injury in Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Islanders.

While it's a positive sign that Teravainen is skating again, it's important to note that his return to game action is still uncertain. The forward had a solid regular season, tallying 12 goals and 37 points in 68 games, and his absence has been felt by the Hurricanes.

For now, the team will have to continue without Teravainen's contributions on the ice. But with his determination and hard work in his recovery, there's hope that he'll be back in action soon to help the Hurricanes in their playoff run.

A look at Teuvo Teravainen's NHL career

Teuvo Teravainen is a Finnish professional ice hockey player who has had a successful career in the National Hockey League (NHL). He was the captain of Finland's gold medal-winning team at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship and was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012.

Teuvo Teravainen made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks in 2014 and one year later, he played a key role in helping the team win their third Stanley Cup in six seasons. He scored 10 points in 18 playoff games, which included four goals and six assists. This was a significant achievement for the young forward and showed his potential to become a star player in the league.

The following season, Teravainen played his first full season with the Blackhawks and scored 35 points, which included 13 goals and 22 assists. However, despite his strong performance, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016, along with forward Bryan Bickell, for two draft picks.

Since joining the Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen has continued to thrive. He scored a career-high 76 points in the 2018-19 season, which included 21 goals and 55 assists. This impressive performance helped Carolina reach the Eastern Conference Final, where they were eventually eliminated. Teravainen was a key player for the team in the playoffs, scoring seven goals and three assists in 15 games.

