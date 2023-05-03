Is Timo Meier playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? May 3, 2023 NHL Playoffs

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier might suit up for tonight's Game 1 of the Round 2 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, despite going goalless in his past seven games. Meier has been an integral part of the Devils' playoff run, recording 15 hits, 20 penalty minutes and 27 shots. However, he has yet to score a goal during this postseason.

Meier suffered a controversial hit in the Devils' Game 7 victory over the New York Rangers in the first round. Jacob Trouba delivered a hit that left Meier defenseless, resulting in head contact. Although some in hockey questioned the officials' decision not to assess a penalty, the on-ice crew made the correct call according to the rulebook.

Amanda Stein @amandacstein Timo Meier is getting onto the ice for #NJDevils morning skate and has a face shield on from the Jacob Trouba hit. Timo Meier is getting onto the ice for #NJDevils morning skate and has a face shield on from the Jacob Trouba hit. https://t.co/ZnKVCFbhSV

Meier briefly left the game but returned to watch the Devils finish off a 4-0 series-clinching victory. The extent of Meier's injury was not provided by Devils head coach Lindy Ruff after the game. However, the absence of any hard feelings between Meier and Trouba during the post-game handshake suggests that Meier may be ready to go for tonight's game.

The Hurricanes are a tough opponent, having beaten the New York Islanders 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs. If the Devils hope to advance to the third round, they will need Timo Meier to find the back of the net and contribute to the team's success. With Meier potentially back in the lineup, the Devils have a better chance of defeating the Hurricanes and moving one step closer to the Stanley Cup.

New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from San Jose Sharks in a multi-player trade

The San Jose Sharks made a big move by trading Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils in February. Meier, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, joined the Devils in exchange for five players and three draft picks. The Sharks retained 50% of Meier's salary, making the deal more palatable for the Devils.

Timo Meier had a solid regular season, with 66 points (40 goals, 26 assists) in 78 games. Last season, he had a career-high 76 points (35 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games. The Devils will be hoping that Meier can continue to produce at that level in the ongoing playoffs.

