Is Timo Meier playing tonight against New York Rangers? April 18, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Before their first-round NHL playoff game against the New York Rangers in 2023, the New Jersey Devils received some excellent news regarding right-winger Timo Meier.

Meier, who has been dealing with an illness, was back on the ice for Monday's practice, according to Amanda Stein on the Devils' official website.

Timo Meier back after missing last practice sick. All #NJDevils accounted for at today's practice.

"Timo Meier is on the ice for #NJDevils practice. He missed Saturday, out sick with food poisoning." [email protected]

Meier missed practice on Saturday due to food poisoning, but he should be OK for Game 1 against the Rangers on Tuesday. He played 21 games with the Devils in 2022–23 after being acquired from San Jose on February 26. He had nine goals, 14 points, 72 shots on goal, and 42 hits. Meier has 40 goals and 66 points in 78 games during the regular season split between the Devils and Sharks.

Timo Meier is expected to start the postseason on the third line for New Jersey, but he still has a chance to play in the top power-play unit.

Timo Meier has had a successful stint with the New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier #96 of the New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier has played 472 games in the NHL and has a career total of 330 points, 163 goals, and 167 assists.

Meier, who was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the ninth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, was dealt to the New Jersey Devils on February 26, 2023. Since joining the Devils, he has played a significant role in the team's accomplishments.

Meier is in the final year of a four-year, $24 million contract, and will soon become a restricted free agent who needs a qualifying offer of $10 million.

Meier's NHL career has been distinguished by his reliable scoring output and intimidating presence on the ice. He has 330 career points and has demonstrated a talent for scoring goals and assisting teammates.

Meier's expertise and capacity to physically and offensively contribute will be crucial components in the Devils' potential to go far in the 2023 playoffs.

If he can continue to perform at the level he has displayed throughout his career, he could help lead the team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

A small preview of the match to come

The Devils (52-22-8) will play the rival Rangers (47-22-13) in Game 1 of their opening round 2023 Stanley Cup playoff series on Tuesday night at Prudential Centre, marking just their second postseason trip in 11 seasons.

