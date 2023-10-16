Is Tomas Nosek playing tonight against Florida Panthers? Devils forward's availability revealed | 16th October 

Tomas Nosek will not be taking the ice tonight as the New Jersey Devils face off against the Florida Panthers. This unfortunate news comes as a result of a lower-body injury, as reported by Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Nosek's absence from the lineup tonight is sure to be felt by the team, as they look to secure a victory in the early stages of the NHL season.

The Czech professional ice hockey forward has made two appearances for the Devils this season, but his lower-body injury will keep him out of the game against the Panthers.

In those two games, Nosek has shown his presence on the ice, even if his statistics might not be overwhelming. He has recorded one shot on goal, blocked one shot, and delivered one hit, displaying his versatility as a forward.

As the Devils prepare for their matchup against the Panthers, Tomas Nosek is considered day-to-day, which offers a glimmer of hope for fans and the team. The day-to-day status indicates that his return to the ice may not be too far off, and the Devils will eagerly await his comeback to bolster their roster.

In Nosek's absence, Curtis Lazar is expected to step in and fill the void on the fourth line against the Panthers. This lineup adjustment will be subject to testing the team's depth and its ability to adapt.

A look at Tomas Nosek's NHL career

Beginning with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Tomas Nosek quickly established himself as a talented player, despite injuries limiting his playing time.

He signed his first NHL contract with the Detroit Red Wings in 2014 and made his debut in December 2015. Over time, he gained consistency and even extended his contract with the Red Wings.

Nosek's remarkable journey continued as he joined the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL expansion draft, becoming an integral part of the team. He scored their first home-ice goal, and during the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, he marked his first career playoff goal.

His ability to adapt and perform in various roles was evident as he signed multiple contracts with the Golden Knights.

In 2021, Nosek embraced a new challenge, joining the Boston Bruins and swiftly making his mark by scoring his first goal. His career has exemplified adaptability and commitment to success. After his stint with the Bruins, he transitioned to the New Jersey Devils in 2023, marking a new phase in his impressive journey.