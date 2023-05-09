Is Tomas Tatar playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? May 9, 2023 NHL Playoffs

New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar will most likely play in tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, despite being fined $5,000 for a high-sticking incident involving Sebastian Aho in Game 3.

Tatar was clearly unhappy with the cross-check he received from Aho during the game, and in a moment of recklessness, he swung his stick at his opponent in retaliation. Although the high-stick wasn't dangerous, it was unnecessary and resulted in the maximum allowable fine under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

It should be noted that Tomas Tatar was not particularly effective in Game 3, failing to record a point despite his team's 8-4 victory over the Hurricanes. In fact, it was Sebastian Aho who managed to score a goal for his team. So it's important not to allow emotions to take over.

The game also featured an unexpected wrestling match between Aho and Jack Hughes, a fight that nobody would have anticipated from either player. It is clear that tensions are running high between the two teams, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in tonight's game.

A look at Tomas Tatar's NHL career

Tomas Tatar is a Slovakian ice hockey player who has made a name for himself in the NHL. Tatar began his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings after being selected in the second round of the 2009 draft. He spent most of his first three seasons with the Grand Rapids, Red Wings' AHL affiliate, before finally making the Red Wings' roster in 2013-14.

Tatar quickly proved his worth to the Red Wings by finishing the season with 39 points in 73 games. This impressive performance earned him a new contract, and he went on to have three consecutive seasons of 20+ goals for Detroit. However, in February 2018, Tatar was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for three draft picks.

In September 2018, Tatar was traded once again, this time to the Montreal Canadiens in the Max Pacioretty trade. Tatar fit right in with the Canadiens and set NHL career highs in assists (33) and points (58) in his first season with the team.

