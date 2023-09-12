Is Torey Krug injured? St. Louis Blues GM provides update on defenceman's health after training incident

The NHL season is nearly here but the St. Louis Blues got some disappointing news on Tuesday.

Throughout the summer, NHL players remain in the gym and on the ice trying to get better for the upcoming season. However, defenseman Torey Krug was an unlucky fellow as he suffered an injury in training.

The Blues announced on X on Tuesday that Krug had suffered an injury and would be re-evaluated on Oct. 1.

"St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Torey Krug suffered a right-foot injury while training for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Krug is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Oct. 1."

As of right now, there is no word on how Krug suffered the injury or the severity of it. But, Krug will be off for a few weeks and will get re-evaluated come Oct. 1 which is less than two weeks out from the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Torey Krug stats

Torey Krug went undrafted due to him playing at Michigan State and was one of the most highly sought-after-college free agents. He ended up signing a deal with the Boston Bruins.

Krug made his NHL debut during the 2011-2012 season but became a full-time player in the 2013-14 season. The defenseman spent parts of nine seasons with the Bruins and in 2020 on the opening day of free agency, he signed a seven-year $45.5 million deal with the St. Louis Blues.

In his first season with the Blues, Krug skated in 51 games and recorded 32 points and then followed it up with 43 points in 64 games. Last year, Krug skated in 63 games and recorded 32 points.

Torey Krug was also rumored to be in trade talks this summer to Philadelphia as part of the Kevin Hayes trade, but the defenseman opted to not waive his no-trade clause.

St. Louis Blues 2023-24 NHL season

The St. Louis Blues will open its 2023-24 NHL season on Oct. 12 on the road as they play the Dallas Stars. The Blues will have its home opener the following game on Oct. 14 as St. Louis hosts the Seattle Kraken.

This off-season, St. Louis added Kevin Hayes in their lone big move of their season.