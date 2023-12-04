Is Tristan Jarry playing tonight against Flyers? Penguins make goalie decision involving Alex Nedeljkovic 

The Pittsburgh Penguins are making a goaltending change as they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, opting to start Alex Nedeljkovic in goal. The decision comes on the heels of Tristan Jarry's recent performance, including a shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

Nedeljkovic is set to make his first start since November 24, when he faced the Buffalo Sabres and conceded three goals on 34 shots in a losing effort.

With starter Jarry falling short against Philadelphia in the previous game, the Penguins are giving Nedeljkovic the opportunity to shine against their cross-state rivals.

In Saturday's matchup, Jarry made 31 saves in a closely contested 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Despite the efforts, Jarry faced challenges, with Owen Tippett scoring late in the second period on a breakaway, Scott Laughton beating him in the third with a shorthanded backhander, and Tyson Foerster securing the game-winning goal later in the third.

Jarry's recent performance has seen a mixed record, going 2-3-2 in his last seven starts, contributing to the Penguins' 4-4-2 record in their last ten outings. One notable struggle for the team has been the power play, where they have faced difficulties converting opportunities.

Despite his strong efforts, Jarry has not had the support needed from the power play unit.

The decision to start Alex Nedeljkovic tonight signals a strategic move by the Penguins' head coach, Mike Sullivan, to provide a fresh perspective on goal. Nedeljkovic, who has been waiting for his chance, will look to secure this opportunity and help the Penguins secure a win against their divisional rivals.

A quick look at Alex Nedeljkovic's NHL career

Alex Nedeljkovic's hockey journey has been marked by remarkable milestones. After signing with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015, he made waves in the ECHL, becoming the 12th goalie to score a goal. His NHL debut came in 2017, and in 2019, he secured his first win.

A two-year contract extension followed in 2019. In the 2020–21 season, he impressed with the Hurricanes, earning the NHL's Rookie of the Month in March. He was tarded to the Detroit Red Wings in 2021.

Nedeljkovic notched his first shutout in 2022 but faced challenges later. In 2023, he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins, making AHL history with his goal-scoring prowess.