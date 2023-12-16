Is Tristan Jarry playing tonight against Maple Leafs? Penguins make goalie decision for Toronto game

As the Pittsburgh Penguins gear up for a clash against the high-scoring Toronto Maple Leafs, the goaltending decision has been made and Tristan Jarry is set to defend the crease.

The announcement was confirmed by Pittsburgh play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, who revealed that Tristan Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at practice. This signals his expected start in Toronto on Saturday.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman further confirmed Tristan Jarry's role, tweeting:

"Rakell not ready to return vs TOR. Jarry in goal for the Penguins."

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman

Tristan Jarry's recent performance has been noteworthy, breaking a three-game winless streak with a solid showing against the Arizona Coyotes, stopping 19 shots in a 4-2 victory.

Over the past nine appearances, Jarry has consistently shown his strength, not allowing more than three goals in any game. With a season record of 9-10-2, three shutouts, a 2.46 GAA, and an impressive .917 save percentage, Jarry has been a key player for the Penguins.

The absence of winger Rickard Rakell, who participated in the morning skate but will not be available for the game, adds a layer of challenge for Pittsburgh.

Rakell, a significant contributor last season, has faced struggles this year, managing only four assists in 17 contests. Although he came close to a return and participated in Friday's full practice, Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Rakell would sit out the Saturday night matchup against the Maple Leafs.

Penguins' win sees Sidney Crosby reach historic milestone

Eighteen years after entering the NHL with Mark Recchi as his mentor, Sidney Crosby reached a significant milestone on Wednesday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins, led by Crosby, staged a remarkable comeback from a two-goal deficit, ultimately defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a thrilling 12-round shootout.

Crosby's stellar performance included two goals and an assist, propelling him to a tie with his former teammate, Recchi, on the NHL career scoring list. With 1,533 points, Crosby now shares the 13th spot with Recchi.

Crosby said after the game:

“It goes by really quick. To be in company with Recchs, having played with him, having watched him here (in Montreal), I know the type of career he had and how good he was, how consistent he was. Definitely a compliment to be in company with him.”

Pittsburgh's victory, a second consecutive win following a four-game skid, was sealed with Jansen Harkins scoring the decisive goal in the shootout. Jake Guentzel also contributed with a goal in regulation.

Erik Karlsson's two assists and a solid 39-save performance from goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic played crucial roles in the Penguins' impressive comeback.