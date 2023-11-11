Is Tristan Jarry playing tonight? Penguins receive major update on star goalie's availability

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently provided an update regarding their star goaltender, Tristan Jarry. The team has confirmed on their social media account (formerly known as Twitter) that Jarry will start as a netminder against the Buffalo Sabres.

Jarry, a two-time All-Star, is 4-5-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a.907 save percentage. His performance has been crucial to the Penguin's success, and both the team and fans are excited for his return to the ice.

The injury that caused Jarry’s absence occurred during a game against Anaheim on Tuesday. In the second period, he had to leave the game due to a cut near his eye.

This injury happened when Jarry’s head accidentally collided with Ducks Adam Henrique while he had his back turned outside of the crease. Despite the collision, Jarry managed to stop the puck when Henrique attempted a rebound shot beneath him.

Regarding Jarry’s condition, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said:

"The only challenge is that his eye is closed with the swelling. So he has a little bit of limited vision … When that goes down, I think he’ll be good to go,"

This comment further highlights the seriousness of Jarry’s injury and the obstacles it presented.

Nevertheless, the latest update from the Penguins has dispelled these speculations. The news that Jarry will be on goal tonight is a boost for the team as they get ready to take on Buffalo.

Tristan Jarry's Career So Far

Tristan Jarry was born in Surrey, British Columbia, and grew up playing minor hockey in Vancouver. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Jarry played hockey with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL from 2011–15. Following his career, Jarry joined the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins, which is affiliated with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2015-16 season. His outstanding performance earned him a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team during that season.

In December 2016, Tristan Jarry made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh. However, he split time between the NHL and AHL for a few seasons. During the 2019–20 season, Jarry finally cemented himself as Pittsburgh’s starting goaltender. He achieved a record of 20-12-1 with goals against average of 2.43 and a save percentage of .921.

Tristan Jarry had a 34-18-6 record in 2021-22, with a goals-against average of 2.42 and a save percentage of .919, which earned him selection to the NHL All-Star game. In 215 games, he has a record of 121-65-20 with a goals-against average of 2.64 and a save percentage of.913 in his career.