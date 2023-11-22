Patrice Bergeron officially announced his retirement from the NHL this summer. It was rumored that last season would be Bergeron's final year in the NHL, so when the Boston Bruins were stunned in the first round, it made the exit that much harder.

However, Bergeron did indeed retire and he says since retiring, he doesn't have the desire to change his mind like Tom Brady did in 2022. The former Bruins captain told The Athletic:

"I don’t really have that itch. I went to one game, opening night. That was a little hard. It was like, ‘I wish I could go out there.’ But at the same time, I was also at peace with my decision. I felt good. I don’t think I could go through that (82-game) schedule and the travel, you know?

"I’m always going to miss the game. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. I miss the boys and being around them and all that. But I’m in a good place. I’m at peace. I know it was the right decision for myself and my family.”

Although Patrice Bergeron admits he does miss the game of hockey, when asked if there is any thought of coming out of retirement, he replied:

“Truthfully, I haven’t skated — I’m not in shape,” Bergeron said. “No, I made the decision to take care of my body and, you know, not play the extra year. My body has taken a beating. I’m just trying to think about my future and my family’s future.

“I wish I could play forever, right? But I think it would be unwise for me to reconsider and play again... You never say never, but I just think it’s a no."

Although some Bruins fans were hoping to see Patrice Bergeron come out of retirement for another Stanley Cup run this season, it won't be happening.

Patrice Bergeron's NHL career

Patrice Bergeron spent his entire 19-year career with the Boston Bruins after being drafted by the team with the 45th overall pick in 2003. Bergeron made his NHL debut during the 2003-04 season as he skated in 71 games and recorded 39 points.

The Canadian ended up becoming a fan-favorite in Boston as he helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup in 2011. In his career, Bergeron skated in 1,294 regular season games recording 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points.

Bergeron was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a Stanley Cup champion, a six-time Selke winner, and will likely be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame once he's eligible.

