Valeri Nichushkin, a forward with the Avalanche, is no longer on the team and won't be available for Game 4. Nichushkin left Seattle on Saturday after skipping the morning skate due to what head coach Jared Bednar described as a maintenance day.

After the Avs' 6-4 victory in Game 3, Bednar stated that Nichushkin's absence was due to personal matters. He then acknowledged that it wasn't disciplinary or connected to an injury. Bednar said he had no idea when asked if he expects Nichushkin’s absence to be long-term.

Nathan MacKinnon spoke about not having Nichushkin in the lineup:

“We’d like to have Val and (Gabe Landeskog), two of the best wingers in the league. … Honestly, it sucks. But it’s life. … We miss him for sure.”

The organization could not confirm Nichushkin's return to Denver when questioned afterward. Hopefully things become clearer as the Avalanche usually doesn't do well without Nischushkin.

Valeri Nichushkin is an important member of the Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin took part in the first two playoff matches with the Kraken. In Game 2, he scored once to help the Avalanche to a 3-2 victory.

At 7:30 of the second period, he received a feed from Evan Rodrigues behind two defenders, decked Grubauer, and then backhanded the puck in between the goalie's knee and the right post.

Nichushkin appeared in 53 games during the regular season and registered 17 goals and 30 assists to attain 47 points.

Valeri Nichushkin, who was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the top 10 in 2013, broke out as a top-six forward with the Avalanche in 2021–22 by tallying 25 goals in 62 contests.

He had a fantastic postseason with the Avalanche, leading them to the Stanley Cup, and he was rewarded with an eight-year deal (for $6.125 million on average year) in the summer.

With Valeri Nichushkin out, Bednar switched Matt Nieto to the second line, where he was paired with Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher. Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues made up the same top line.

Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview of Game 4

With a commanding victory in Game 3, the Avalanche lead the series 2-1 going into Monday's Game 4.

The Kraken enter the matchup after losing the past two games. They surprised everyone by winning Game 1 and now have a chance to draw the series. They will need to play a stronger defense. The Avalanche are on a roll and have scored nine goals in two games.

It will be an intriguing matchup. Colorado might just almost seal the series here or Seattle might just add more drama. Only time can tell what happens.

