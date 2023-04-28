Is Valeri Nichushkin playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? April 28, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was ruled out for Game 5 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday due to personal reasons. It's uncertain if he will be available for Game 6 tonight, which is scheduled to take place at 10 PM ET (April 28).

Nichushkin has been out indefinitely for personal reasons. It remains unclear when he will be able to return to the Avalanche lineup. So far in the playoffs, the Russian forward has recorded one goal, six shots on net, and three hits in just two appearances.

Matt Nieto has been playing on the Avalanche's second line in Nichushkin's absence. The squad will have to adjust in the absence of Nichushkin, who is noted for his hard style and offensive contributions.

The Seattle Kraken presently hold a 3-2 lead in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. While Nichushkin's absence will be noticed, the Avalanche will rely on their depth to resurrect their playoff aspirations.

Nichushkin has contributed significantly to the Avalanche's success this season, tallying 17 goals and 30 assists in 53 regular-season games. The squad will miss his contributions but will hope to see him back as soon as possible.

It's unclear what personal reasons Nichushkin is dealing with, but the Avalanche organization has shown its support for him and his family during this time.

In the meantime, the Avalanche will have to continue to adjust and adapt without Nichushkin's presence on the ice. The team will look to close the gap and tie this series today.

A look at Valeri Nichushkin's NHL Career

Selected with the No. 10 pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft, Valeri Nichushkin had a promising start to his NHL career with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 79 games as a rookie in the 2013-14 season. However, groin and hip injuries early the following season limited him to just eight games. Nichushkin had hip surgery in November 2014, which kept him out for the rest of the season.

In 2015-16, Nichushkin bounced back with 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 79 games, but following the season, he signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. Nichushkin played two seasons for CSKA, scoring 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 86 games and helping the team reach the KHL championship series.

After his KHL stint, Valeri Nichushkin returned to the Dallas Stars, signing a two-year contract in July 2018. However, the Stars bought out the final season of his contract in June 2019, and Nichushkin signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche in August 2019.

It was with the Avalanche that Valeri Nichushkin finally reached his potential. In the 2020-21 season, he set NHL career highs in goals (25), assists (27), and points (52) in just 62 regular-season games. He also recorded 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

Valeri Nichushkin's performance in the Stanley Cup Final was particularly impressive, as he tied Joe Sakic and Alex Tanguay's record for the Colorado/Quebec Nordiques for the most goals in a championship series with four. His size, strength, and skill were on full display throughout the playoffs, and he played a key role in the Avalanche's championship run.

