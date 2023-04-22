Is Victor Hedman playing tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs? April 22, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Victor Hedman is a game-time decision for Game 3, according to coach Jon Cooper. The Tampa Bay defenseman has been taking part in warm-ups and skating. Hence, fans might see his name in the line-up today against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cooper told reporters about the injury:

“It’s way too early to tell. This is one of those, ‘Let’s wake up tomorrow and see what’s going on.'”

He also took line rushes with defensive partner Nick Perbix, which, according to Chris Johnston of TSN, is a promising indicator of his availability on Saturday night.

Victor Hedman last played in Game 1, where the Lightning dominated and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs with a huge 7-3 scoreline.

Hedman exited Game 1 due to an injury that was not made public. Before Game 2, which the Maple Leafs won 7-2 on Thursday, he was deemed questionable, but was ultimately ruled out.

Erik Cernak, a fellow Bolts blue-liner who was hurt in Game 1 after being struck by Michael Bunting, did not take part in Saturday's morning skate. Andrei Vasilevskiy, the goalie, did not attend practice either, although that is not unusual.

If the Swede can play in a crucial Game 3 as the Lightning try to grab a 2-1 lead in a replay of last season's opening-round series, it will be a tremendous help for his team.

Victor Hedman has been a one-team man (till now)

Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman started his hockey career as a goalie when he was younger, before becoming one of the top defensemen in the NHL. He played street hockey with his friends.

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected him second overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Selection, which was a career-high for him. The 32-year-old defenseman is now playing in his 14th season in the NHL and has only ever played for one team.

He is the most valuable of the three Lightning defensemen and was a key component in Tampa Bay's Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021. He was also an important member of the team when they returned to the postseason and subsequently lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

The defenseman has participated in 974 games in his career, recording 652 points (143 goals and 549 goals) in total. He has accumulated 107 career points in 155 postseason outings from the backend and has been a reliable defensive force for Tampa Bay during his time there.

Victor Hedman has been a crucial presence for Tampa Bay for more than a decade. His experience counts when it comes to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes