Is Vladimir Tarasenko playing tonight against New Jersey Devils? April 24, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Vladimir Tarasenko's availability for the upcoming New York Rangers game against the New Jersey Devils has been a hot topic among fans.

With the game fast approaching, many are wondering whether the Russian forward will be in the lineup.

There is good news for fans of the Russian forward, as Tarasenko is expected to be in the lineup for the Rangers tonight. Despite some concerns about his health, he has been practicing with the team and appears to be ready to go.

Tarasenko has been a key player for the Rangers since his arrival from the St. Louis Blues earlier this season. He has formed a dynamic second line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, and has been a consistent producer of goals and assists.

Tarasenko is a must-start player whenever he is healthy. He offers top-end value in terms of both goals and assists and should be a key player for the Rangers down the stretch as they push for a playoff spot.

Vladimir Tarasenko a valuable addition to the team

Vladimir Tarasenko's move from the St. Louis Blues to the New York Rangers in February 2023 raised eyebrows in the hockey world. However, the talented right winger proved his worth to his new team in his very first game.

In his Rangers debut against the Seattle Krakens, Tarasenko wasted no time making an impact. Just 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the game, he scored his first goal for the team, becoming only the fourth player in Rangers history to score on his debut.

Vladimir Tarasenko's salary is $5.5 million and his cap hit is $7.5 million for the 2022-23 season. Tarasenko has estimated career earnings of $62.3 million.

Despite some injury concerns earlier in the season, Tarasenko has shown he is still a top-level player.

He has tallied 9 goals and 14 assists in 32 games with the Rangers, including both the regular and post-season. He has formed a potent second line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck and has been a consistent producer of points for the team.

Poll : 0 votes