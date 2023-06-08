The Vegas Golden Knights faced an unexpected setback on Wednesday when star center William Karlsson missed practice due to illness, as reported by Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

With Game 3 against the Florida Panthers looming on Thursday, Karlsson's status for the crucial matchup remains in question. The development is a cause for concern for Vegas, considering Karlsson's exceptional performance throughout the playoffs, contributing 10 goals and 15 points in 19 playoff contests this year.

The Golden Knights have heavily relied on Karlsson's offensive prowess, so his absence would create a void that could be challenging to fill. The team will need to find alternative solutions to compensate for his absence. That may require adjustments in line combinations and offensive strategies, as well as increased responsibilities to other players.

If William Karlsson is unable to suit up for Game 3, the spotlight could fall on Teddy Blueger, who may step into the lineup for the first time since May 25.

A look at William Karlsson's NHL career

Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Karlsson signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on May 20, 2013. However, he was loaned back to HV71 for the 2013-14 season.

Karlsson finally made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2014, showcasing his prowess by scoring his first two gaols just two days later.

In a surprising turn of events, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Mar. 2, 2015, along with Rene Bourque and a second-round draft pick, in exchange for James Wisniewski and a third-round pick.

Karlsson demonstrated his potential on the ice for the began his tenure for the Blue Jackets. However, in June 2017, he found himself exposed for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and was subsequently selected by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blue Jackets made an agreement with the Golden Knights, involving a first-round pick, second-round pick in 2019, and injured forward David Clarkson, to secure Karlsson.

Following his remarkable season, William Karlsson signed a one-year contract with Vegas on Aug. 4, 2018, valued at $5.25 million. The forward aimed to prove that his previous year's production was no fluke.

Demonstrating his consistency, Karlsson tallied 56 points during the 2018-19 season, resulting in a new eight-year contract with the Golden Knights worth $47.2 million.

Poll : 0 votes