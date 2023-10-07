Is William Nylander playing tonight against Detroit Red Wings? | 7th October | 2023 NHL Preseason

As enthusiasts eagerly await today's NHL preseason game, the question on many Toronto Maple Leafs fans' minds is whether star forward William Nylander will be taking the ice against the Detroit Red Wings. The answer to this question, unfortunately, is a resounding no. According to the roster published by the Maple Leafs team, Nylander will not be participating in tonight's game.

The absence of William Nylander from the lineup may raise eyebrows among fans, but this situation doesn't necessarily imply any discord between the player and the team. Instead, it's a strategic move by the Maple Leafs management, reflecting their broader preseason approach.

One must consider that the Maple Leafs are not only missing Nylander from their roster but also some other prominent star players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. These three players have been instrumental in the team's success and are considered cornerstones of the franchise.

Their absence from the preseason roster isn't a cause for concern but rather a deliberate decision by the coaching staff to manage their workload and ensure they are in peak form for the regular season.

Preseason games serve various purposes for NHL teams. Coaches use these games to experiment with line combinations and assess the potential of emerging talent within the organization.

For established stars like William Nylander, Matthews, and Marner, the preseason may not hold the same level of importance as it does for rookies. As the regular season approaches, fans can expect to see William Nylander back in action.

Toronto Maple Leafs Roster

Forwards

ABRUZZESE, Nick

CLIFFORD, Kyle

COWAN, Easton

ELLIS, Max

GREGOR, Noah

HIRVONEN, Roni

HOLMBERG, Pontus

JÄRNKROK, Calle

LAFFERTY, Sam

MINTEN, Fraser

ROBERTSON, Nicholas

SHAW, Logan

TVERBERG, Ryan

Defensemen

BENOIT, Simon

KOKKONEN, Mikko

LAGESSON, William

LAJOIE, Maxime

MILLER, Tommy

NIEMELÄ, Topi

RIFAI, Marshall

Goaltenders

HILDEBY, Dennis

WOLL, Joseph

William Nylander's early steps towards becoming a hockey pro

William Nylander has had a remarkable hockey journey. At 14, he moved to Sweden, honing his offensive skills with teams like Sodertalje and Rogle before joining Modo in the Swedish Hockey League. Nylander's debut with Sodertalje, where he played alongside his father, was a unique highlight.

The Toronto Maple Leafs picked him as the eighth overall selection in the 2014 draft. Initially, he played in the AHL, impressing at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Later he joined the Maple Leafs, becoming a key player. Nylander made his NHL debut in 2016-17, consistently recording 61 points in the next two seasons. Contract disputes briefly affected his 2018-19 season, but he bounced back in 2019-20 with a career-high 31 goals.