Is William Nylander playing tonight vs Canadiens? Maple Leafs star's availability status explored

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to face off against the Montreal Canadiens, fans eagerly await news about star player William Nylander's availability for the game. However, the latest update suggests Nylander will not take the ice tonight due to flu-like symptoms.

The official Twitter account of the Toronto Maple Leafs media relations department (@LeafsPR) shared the unfortunate news, stating,

"Maple Leafs D John Klingberg (upper body, day-to-day) and F William Nylander (flu-like symptoms) will not practice today."

Expand Tweet

William Nylander, a Canadian-born Swedish professional ice hockey right winger, has been an integral part of the Maple Leafs' lineup since being selected in the first round, eighth overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. His contributions on the ice have made him a fan favorite in Toronto.

During the 2022-23 NHL season, Nylander showcased his scoring prowess by playing all 82 games, tallying an impressive 40 goals and 47 assists, accumulating 87 points. These outstanding statistics solidify his status as a top-tier forward in the league.

Taking a broader look at his NHL career, Nylander has participated in 521 games, amassing an impressive record of 177 goals, 253 assists, and 430 points. His consistency and ability to impact the scoresheet have made him a key asset for the team.

While Nylander's absence is undoubtedly a disappointment for fans and the team, he needs to prioritize his health and well-being, especially in the midst of flu-like symptoms. The Maple Leafs will look to other talented players to step up in his absence as they aim for success against the Canadiens.

As hockey enthusiasts eagerly await Nylander's return to the lineup, they can take solace in the fact that it's a temporary hurdle. The right winger will play a significant role in Toronto's pursuit of success in the upcoming season.

William Nylander's situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander, the Maple Leafs' dynamic forward, has been a consistent scorer, boasting his first 40-goal campaign in the 2022-23 season and two consecutive 80-plus point seasons. His remarkable versatility has even led to experiments at the center position.

Expand Tweet

While Nylander appears deserving of a $10M-plus salary, discussions about his next contract may be left to his agent. With the Maple Leafs already having three players making over $10M, there's a debate about maintaining this top-heavy salary structure.

Despite some financial flexibility, Toronto will face significant contract decisions soon, making the team's future composition uncertain.