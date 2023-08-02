Isac Lundestrom injury update: Timeline of young Anaheim Ducks's recovery and expected return date

The Anaheim Ducks' young forward, Isac Lundestrom, is facing a challenging road to recovery after suffering a devastating injury. On Tuesday, Lundestrom tore his Achilles tendon during off-season training in his native Sweden. The injury is a significant blow to the Ducks, leaving them without one of their promising players for an extended period.

News of the injury first emerged on Tuesday night and was later confirmed on Wednesday, leaving fans and teammates in shock. Following the diagnosis, Isac Lundestrom underwent surgery to address the torn ligament.

While he remains optimistic about his return, the nature of the injury makes it challenging to predict an exact timetable. It will likely take approximately six months before he is in full shape to play.

Isac Lundestrom is hopeful to be back on the ice around Christmas, but the road to recovery from an Achilles injury can be arduous and unpredictable. The Ducks' medical staff will work closely with him to ensure he undergoes a thorough and successful rehabilitation process.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Lundestrom was a vital part of Anaheim's bottom-six forward lineup. His absence will undoubtedly be felt, as the Ducks seek to perform better in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

This injury is yet another setback for the young player, who faced challenges last season when a broken finger sidelined him for 20 games. Despite a strong start in 2021-2022, recording career-highs in games played (80), goals (16), and assists (13), the injury caused a dip in his production (4 goals and 14 points in 61 games).

The NHL totals for Isac Lundestrom are currently not so much promising, he has played in 212 games, scored 26 goals, provided 32 assists, and accumulated a total of 58 points throughout his NHL career.

Ducks might struggle in the absence of Isac Lundestrom

With an already struggling Ducks offense, ranked second-worst in the league, Lundestrom's absence poses a challenge for the team. Anaheim will look to newly-signed veterans Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas to strengthen the team's forward depth and help improve the team's overall performance.

In the meantime, the Ducks will rely on their core of talented players, including Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and newly-re-signed All-Star Troy Terry, to step up and fill the void left by Lundestrom's absence.

The young forward will need to quickly reinsert himself into the team's plans upon his return, and the Ducks will be eager to have him back on the ice.