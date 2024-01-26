"Islanders jerseys are terrible": NHL fans left divided over 2024 Stadium Series jerseys

Excitement for the upcoming 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series reached a crescendo as Adidas unveiled the much-anticipated jerseys for each participating team.

The bold designs, oversized numbers, and futuristic aesthetic aimed to capture the essence of hockey played outdoors, presenting a unique vision for the special event. However, the unveiling quickly divided NHL fans regarding their opinions on the new jerseys.

B/R Open Ice shared a glimpse of all four Stadium Series jerseys on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"A look at all 4 Stadium Series jerseys."

The post became a battleground for fan reactions, with each jersey design drawing its fair share of praise and criticism.

One fan expressed disapproval, stating:

"Islanders jerseys are TERRIBLE."

Another fan added a touch of humor to their critique, saying,

"Deadass thought the Islanders jerseys were the Flyers for a second."

Meanwhile, a different fan took a swipe at the New Jersey Devils, saying:

"Devils wanna be the Canes soooooo bad lmao. Ok lil bros."

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

The upcoming 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series promises an exciting weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the New Jersey Devils facing the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17 (8 p.m. ET) and the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders on February 18 (3 p.m. ET).

The Devils, participating in their second outdoor game after the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium, will don a dark red sweater with black stripes and an uncircled black Devils logo.

The Flyers, in their sixth outdoor game, will showcase white sweaters with burnt orange sleeves and an encompassing nameplate, creating sleeve stripes.

The Islanders' blue jerseys feature a large orange stripe with the word "ISLES," reminiscent of ship hull markings, while the Rangers will sport white jerseys with blue, white, and red stripes, maintaining their iconic aesthetic.

The jerseys, available for purchase from February 5 at various outlets, including NHLShop.com and team stores, reflect the unique themes of each team's identity.

Adding to the spectacle, the Jonas Brothers will perform an opening concert before the Devils-Flyers game, and AJR will entertain during an intermission at the Rangers-Islanders matchup. Tickets for both games are available on Ticketmaster, ensuring fans can experience this outdoor extravaganza live.