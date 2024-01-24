"Isn't even noticeable against the worst team": Mika Zibanejad faces Rangers faithful's ire as center fetches stick while team concedes OT goal

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad received some heat from the Blue Shirst fans for his play that led to the team conceding an overtime goal against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The Sharks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2, with Tomas Hertl scoring the winner 1:29 into overtime. It marked the first three-game winning streak for the bottom-placed Sharks this season.

In 3-on-3 overtime, the Blue Shirts entered the ice with Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and K'Ande Miller. As the Sharks were attacking the Rangers' zone, Jan Rutta collided with Zibanejad, causing him to lose his stick.

Zibanejad skated away from the play to pick up his stick, but the mishap led to a disastrous outcome for the Rangers as the Sharks seized on the opportunity to score the winner.

Expand Tweet

Some fans might argue the play should have been called an interference penalty, while many tweeted to express their disappointment with Zibanejad's mistake and reckon it could have been avoided with a better reaction.

One tweeted:

"Mika Zibanejad isn’t even noticeable against the worst team in the league. Stop making excuses for this man, he ain’t that good"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 44 points through 15 goals and 29 assists in 46 games, making him the club's third-leading scorer, after Artemi Panarin (62 points) and Vincent Trochek (44 points).

How did the San Jose Sharks beat Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers?

On Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks hosted the Metro Division leaders, the New York Rangers, at the SAP Center. The Sharks came out victorious in overtime to win three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Adam Fox gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at the 7:55 mark of the first period after poking in a rebound of Alex Lafrenire's shot into the back of the Sharks' net. This was the only goal scored in the first.

At the 1:38 mark of the second period, Artemi Panarin doubled the Blue Shirts' lead, beating the right shoulder of MacKenzie Blackwood for a wrist shot goal.

In the third period, the Sharks mounted a remarkable comeback and recovered from a 2-0 deficit to tie it 2-2 within five minutes, thanks to goals from Nico Sturm and Ryan Carpenter.

In overtime, Tomas Hertz converted a cross-ice feed from Jan Ruuta into the back of an open net to win it for the San Jose Sharks 1:29 into overtime.