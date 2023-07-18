After being detained last week, sources tell ESPN that Alex Galchenyuk is enrolling in the NHL and NHLPA's player treatment programme. He has expressed regret to the police for his "deeply disrespectful and despicable" behaviour.

Just 13 days after signing the 29-year-old free agent, Galchenyuk's contract with the Arizona Coyotes was terminated due to his arrest on July 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a hit-and-run incident.

Many fans were wondering why the Coyotes were taking this step. The reveal came as a shock to many a hockey fan.

Galchenyuk allegedly threatened to kill police officers in a violent manner after hitting a sign with his automobile, according to the police complaint. As per the allegation, Galchenyuk repeatedly called an officer-in-training a racist epithet and refused to cooperate while citing his contacts in Russia.

In a letter that was acquired by ESPN that was submitted through a prosecutor to four Scottsdale police officers, Alex Galchenyuk apologised and acknowledged that he still had "a long road ahead" of him.

After being arrested on misdemeanour charges, Galchenyuk was let out on his recognisance. Galchenyuk was with his father, Alex Galchenyuk Sr., a former NHL player who oversees his son's offseason training, at the time of the arrest.

Challenges have been mounting for Alex Galchenyuk

Alex Galchenyuk, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the third overall choice in the 2012 NHL draft, has had a difficult year. Since then, he has descended into the status of journeyman player.

Galchenyuk received faulty advice that his then-fiancee (now wife), a Canadian citizen, could go with him despite the fact that she had overstayed her American visa after being chosen to represent Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship in Finland, according to sources. Upon the couple's return to the United States, Galchenyuk's fiancée was sent back to Canada via deportation.

Galchenyuk was distraught and felt personally responsible, according to those close to him. Galchenyuk was hoping that his new deal with the Coyotes would enable the pair to start making plans for their life together in the United States as they haven't been allowed to live together for more than a year.

On July 1, the first day of unrestricted free agency, Galchenyuk agreed to a one-year, $775,000 two-way contract with the Coyotes. Galchenyuk would have been joining the organisation for a third time. He previously played with Arizona in the seasons of 2018–19 (72 games) and 2021–22 (60 games).

The NHL has seen a lot of movement for Alex Galchenyuk during his six-year tenure with the Canadiens.

Along with the Coyotes, he has also played for the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche since 2018.

