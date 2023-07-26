"It was blowing people's hearts up" - Brian Boucher reveals what fueled him through record-setting shutout streak

In a recent episode of Spittin' Chiclets podcast, hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney engaged in a lively discussion with Brian Boucher about the former NHL goaltender's record-setting shutout streak.

Brian Boucher has set two impressive records in the modern-day NHL. Firstly, he holds the record for the most consecutive shutouts, achieving an incredible feat of five consecutive shutout games. Secondly, Boucher's shutout streak of 332 minutes and one second stands as the longest uninterrupted period without conceding a goal in NHL history.

Paul Bissonnette asked:

"What were you on?"

Boucher humorously revealed that during his remarkable run, he relied on a unique combination of Red Bull and Sudafed, along with the controversial anti-inflammatory drug, Vioxx, which was known for some serious side effects.

Brian Boucher said:

"RedBull and Sudies (Sudafed), and Vioxx. Remember Vioxx? Yeah, it was blowing people's hearts up, I was on that too."

Whitney chimed in, acknowledging Vioxx as the anti-inflammatory drug and humorously acknowledging that the combination made Boucher an impenetrable force in the net, making him nearly impossible to score against:

"You can't score on this guy."

This lighthearted and candid exchange provided a glimpse into the competitive world of hockey and the amusing anecdotes that players often share about their experiences on and off the ice.

Brian Boucher's NHL journey, family and more

Brian Boucher is a former American professional ice hockey goaltender with an illustrious 13-season career in the National Hockey League (NHL). He played for various teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Boucher's career highlights include leading the NHL in goals against average during the 1999-2000 season. He also holds the NHL's modern record for the longest shutout streak, achieved while playing for the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2003-04 NHL season.

After retiring from hockey in 2013, Boucher transitioned to a successful broadcasting career. He served as a color commentator and studio analyst for the Philadelphia Flyers' regional telecasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

From 2018 to 2021, he was the "Inside the Glass" reporter alongside the lead broadcast team of Mike Emrick and Eddie Olczyk.

With the start of the 2021-22 NHL season, Boucher joined ESPN/ABC as a color commentator. He teamed up with Bob Wischusen and reporter Leah Hextall as part of ESPN/ABC's #2 broadcast team.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Boucher is a devoted family man with a wife, Melissa, and a son named Tyler, who is a talented hockey player himself, playing for the Ottawa 67's and drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2021.