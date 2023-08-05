"It caught me off guard" - Adam Fantilli reveals how Ducks GM grilled him before making draft decision

In a recent appearance on "The Empty Netters Podcast" with Chris and Dan Powers, Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 2023 draft pick, Adam Fantilli, shared a fascinating story about his pre-draft interview with the Anaheim Ducks' General Manager (GM).

This memorable encounter shed light on the innovative and unconventional methods used by NHL teams to assess prospects before making their draft decisions.

Recollecting 2023 NHL draft moments, Adam Fantilli reveals how Anaheim Ducks GM grilled him during pre-draft interview. Fantilli was in high demand, with several teams expressing interest in his talent. Among them were the Ducks, who invited him for an interview to determine if he would be a good fit for their team.

The interview took an unexpected turn when the Ducks' GM decided to put Adam Fantilli to the test in a unique way. The room was filled with team representatives, and the GM positioned himself just three feet away from Fantilli, while others sat behind him. Instead of asking typical interview questions, the GM had a special evaluation planned.

The GM then asked Fantilli to describe in detail how his linemates taped their sticks. Fantilli said:

"So when they pulled me in, there was a lot of people in there, and it was just me on the other side of the table, and they're asking me pretty standard questions. And then GM was sitting right in front of me and three feet away from me, and everybody else was like behind him asking me questions. And then he wasn't saying anything."

The 18-year-old added:

"And then he was like 'How do your line mates tape their sticks?' and I didn't. Kind of caught me off guard at 1st and I was like, all right, I tried to think back and I was like, oh, I do know how Brindley tapes his stick. I do know how Mcgroarty tapes his stick. So I started like, rattling off how they tape their sticks and thick or thin tape, do they do the toe? Like puck marks, Not puck marks. Whatever."

The encounter with the Ducks' GM served as an enlightening experience for Fantilli as he navigated the pre-draft process. It demonstrated the depth to which NHL teams go to evaluate prospects and find players who not only possess skill and talent but also understand the nuances of team dynamics.