Peter Laviolette, head coach of the Washington Capitals, spoke to the media after the game about his team's performance. He said that the team got off to a rough start in the first period, but managed to stay in the game.

"I thought it was kind of a messed up first period. I thought we started ok and lost at times along the way just taking decisions with the puck and at the end of the day, the guys stayed with it and it wasn't easy, it wasn't clean. They stayed with it and nice play in overtime to get the second point."

He added that the team needs to work on its defense as they are letting many chances past them, but he is confident that the team will work on their shortcomings.

"There were a lot of chances, I need to go back and take a look at it but I think we are pushing quite a few chances tonight and the problem is some of the ones we gave up, certainly the top line for them is dangerous. But I think we fed that a little bit with the way we played the game, so we can clean that up."

Heading into the All-Star break, the Washington Capitals are fourth in the Metropolitan Division and will be looking to make an impressive run into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington Capitals' OT win against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals prevailed over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-3 OT thriller on Tuesday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the winning goal just 26 seconds into the first and only period of overtime.

Garnet Hathaway scored the first goal for the Capitals, adding to his tally of eight for the season, along with an equal number of assists.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk scored a career-high brace in a single game. Riemsdyk won the Stanley Cup in his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks and then went on to play for the Carolina Hurricanes before joining the Capitals.

The Columbus Blue Jackets replied with three goals from Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson and Johnny Gaudreau, forcing the game into overtime.

Just 26 seconds into overtime, Evgeny Kuznetsov slapped a shot into the Blue Jackets' goal, and the Washington Capitals managed to hold onto their lead in the remainder of the OT, bringing them their 27th victory of the season.

