The Florida Panthers have been making waves in the NHL recently, thanks to their impressive performances and fan-friendly approach. Craig Smith (an NHL insider) recently spoke about the Panthers on the "Ballfather" podcast and gave some insight into what's going on with the team.

Craig Smith noted that the Florida Panthers have been doing well in terms of attendance, with the team coming close to selling out every game. This is thanks in part to the team's success in developing young players and drafting well.

The Panthers recently hosted the All-Star Game, further highlighting their strong position in the league. Smith said:

"Yeah, the Panthers do very well here, Reggie. They basically, I mean, they don't sell out every game, but they come close. They, they have developed a lot of young players and have drafted very well. They just had the All-Star game here as well."

However, Craig Smith also acknowledged that the Florida Panthers have faced setbacks, particularly after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs two years ago. The team underwent a reset and traded one of their top players in the offseason, which hasn't quite worked out as planned.

Nevertheless, the Panthers were able to sneak into the playoffs this year.

"Just disappointing," Smith said. "Two years ago, they were one of the top teams in the NHL, and they lost. I believe they got beat by the Lightning, and that set them back a little bit. They did a reset. They traded one of their best players in the off-season. For another, it hasn't really worked out the way that they wanted to. They did sneak in to the Stanley Cup playoffs."

Craig Smith doesn't anticipate the Florida Panthers making a deep run

While Craig Smith doesn't anticipate the Florida Panthers making a deep run in the playoffs, he notes that the team has created a family-friendly environment. The team is located in the west by the Everglades, as opposed to the more bustling and trendy South Beach area. This seems to have contributed to this atmosphere, with families regularly attending games and enjoying the experience.

Smith said, "I don't see them having a deep run, but, at least, from people that I talked to that cover the team and obviously the people that attend the games, it's a very family-oriented situation. People mentioned when you mentioned the Panthers, Reggie, this is not a team that plays in South Beach. This is not a team that plays east. They play all the way west by the Everglades."

While the Florida Panthers' recent performance has been somewhat disappointing compared to their previous season, Craig Smith believes that the team's commitment to providing a positive and inclusive environment for fans and their families is commendable.

Although winning is always important, the team's efforts to create a welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere should not be overlooked or underestimated.

Smith concluded:

"So it's like it's families out there that are, you know, taking their kids to the games, big family atmosphere type situation that, you know, you want your kids to be able to go to. I mean, personally, I love it, and I think it's great. But again, they would love to see more winning there. But this was a step back from where they were last year."

