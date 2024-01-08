"It hamstrings the team moving forward" - NHL analyst scrutinizes William Nylander's monster $92,000,000 contract extension with Maple Leafs

NHL winger William Nylander is reportedly set to finalize an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, as per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. With an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $11.5 million, this reported deal, should it go through, will be the most substantial contract in Maple Leafs' history.

NHL analysts are already discussing the details of the reported contract extension. Jesse Rubinoff, shared his insights on The Fan Morning Show, saying:

"I find it fascinating that Nylander is going to get paid $11.5M, but across Leafs nation, it feels like a success. Part of that is down to the year he's having, that's understandable. But he's getting a $5 million raise, and the amount that it hamstrings the team moving forward is not insignificant... It's going to be really hard to build a team next year."

The potential signing reflects the Maple Leafs' commitment to keeping William Nylander as a cornerstone of their roster. The reported deal includes an eight-year term and a full no-movement clause, providing Nylander with added security and control over his playing situation.

Yet, as Rubinoff pointed out, the financial implications of such a substantial raise may present challenges for the team in maintaining a competitive and balanced roster in the coming seasons.

William Nylander's stellar season and journey with the Maple Leafs

William Nylander's current season with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been nothing short of spectacular. He has contributed to the team's success with 21 goals and 54 points in just 37 games. He kicked off the season with a franchise-record 17-game point streak, setting the tone for his exceptional performance.

His career-best performance last season, tallying 40 goals and 87 points in 82 games, underscores his consistent impact. Despite the team's playoff elimination in the second round, Nylander remained a force, contributing four goals and 10 points in 11 postseason games.

From his debut in 2016 to becoming a fixture on the top line with Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman, William Nylander's resilience and skill have been evident. Overcoming challenges, including contract negotiations and a scoring drought, Nylander has evolved into a vital asset for the Maple Leafs.