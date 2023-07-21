“It was like a war" - NHL veteran Nate Thompson reflects on the hardest playoff game of his life

NHL veteran Nate Thompson recently made a surprising announcement on the "Empty Netters" podcast, declaring his retirement after an illustrious 15-year career in the league.

Hosted by brothers Dan and Chris Powers, the podcast delved into Thompson's career, reminiscing about his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2009 to 2014 and, notably, the grueling 2011 Eastern Conference Finals battle with the Boston Bruins.

Recalling that eventful year, Thompson shared how the Lightning showcased their prowess by mounting a comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, ultimately winning the series in seven games.

They continued their impressive run, defeating the Washington Capitals and securing eight consecutive victories in the playoffs. As they faced the formidable Boston Bruins, the competition was fierce, with both teams exhibiting their best physical play.

Thompson recalled during the podcast,

"Every time you could touch the puck, you were getting hit, I will say that Game 7 was probably one of the hardest playoff games that I have ever played. It was like a war. You had to fight for every inch on the ice."

Nate Thompson's Reflection on a Memorable Game 7

Nate Thompson vividly remembered a crucial moment in the game when Bruins center David Krejci set up Nathan Horton for a goal, giving Boston a 1-0 lead. Thompson remembered,

"It was a sick pass by Krejci over to Horton, It was almost like a harmless come through (the ice) and then they were 2-on-1. And I played with Krejci in the minors, he’s going to make that pass every time."

The series between the Lightning and the Bruins remained fiercely contested, with neither team gaining complete control. Boston's reputation as the "big, bad Bruins" preceded them, boasting a mix of skill and physicality that the Lightning couldn't match entirely.

Nevertheless, Nate Thompson found the experience of playing in such a competitive and hard-fought series to be immensely enjoyable, describing it as "fun hockey."

However, such intense battles on the ice come with their share of battle scars, and Thompson was no exception. During Game 2 of the series, he endured a broken foot after bravely blocking a Zdeno Chara shot. Thompson explained,

"I shattered my foot in that series. I had a hairline fracture across the top of my foot so it wouldn’t heal right. … I still felt it in August before training camp"

Reflecting on the aftermath of the series, Nate Thompson revealed the lasting impact of his injury, noting that he still felt its effects even in August before training camp. Despite not having watched the game since, he expressed a desire to revisit that memorable Game 7 now that his playing career had concluded.

