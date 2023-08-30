"It'll either go incredibly or be a complete disaster": Sheldon Keefe's extension leaves Leafs fans divided

The Toronto Maple Leafs' recent announcement of a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Sheldon Keefe has left fans of the team divided in their opinions. Keefe, who took the reins in November 2019, has undeniably achieved commendable success during his tenure, boasting an impressive 166-71-30 record across 267 regular season games. Under his leadership, the Maple Leafs set franchise records, notching 54 wins and 115 points in a single season.

While Keefe's accomplishments cannot be ignored, some fans are skeptical about his ability to guide the team to the ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup championship. Though the Leafs have shown significant improvement under his coaching, they have yet to break through the barrier of playoff success, raising concerns about the team's ability to perform under pressure.

Supporters of the extension point to Keefe's clear vision for the team's development and his strong leadership skills, both with the staff and the players. His success in the AHL and previous coaching stints add weight to his reputation as a capable bench boss. However, critics argue that the high expectations associated with the Maple Leafs demand a coach with a proven track record of deep playoff runs and championship victories.

General Manager Brad Treliving, who spearheaded the extension, expressed confidence in Keefe's abilities and leadership. Keefe himself acknowledged the privilege of coaching the team and his commitment to achieving success with the talented roster.

As the upcoming season approaches, the Leafs' faithful find themselves torn between optimism for Sheldon Keefe's leadership and the lingering desire for playoff triumph. The division among fans serves as a testament to the weight of expectations that come with coaching a storied franchise like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sheldon Keefe's journey with the Maple Leafs

Sheldon Keefe's journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs commenced on November 20, 2019, as he assumed the role of head coach succeeding Mike Babcock, who had been relieved of his duties. Inking a three-year deal, Keefe swiftly made his mark. The team's initial 20 games under his guidance yielded an impressive 15–4–1 record, marking the franchise's best start in its century-long history.

Amid soaring success, Keefe's debut season encountered a setback, culminating in a playoff defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the expanded 2020 postseason. This marked the fourth consecutive year of the team's first-round exit. As Sheldon Keefe geared up for his inaugural full season at the helm, his coaching team transformed, welcoming Manny Malhotra and Paul MacLean as new assistant coaches.