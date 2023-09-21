"It's do or die" - Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko issues ultimatum to teammates

Thatcher Demko is the latest in a line of exceptional goaltenders for the Vancouver Canucks, known for his stellar performances and his leadership qualities. This tradition dates back to the era of Kirk McLean and extends to more recent luminaries like Roberto Luongo, Cory Schneider, and Jacob Markstrom. Now, the torch has been passed to Thatcher Demko.

At 27 years old and entering his fourth season as the Canucks' starting goaltender, Demko is keenly aware of the responsibility that comes with the position. He is not just the last line of defense; he's expected to be a leader in the locker room.

In a recent interview on the eve of training camp in Victoria, Demko displayed his own style of leadership to motivate the team.

“I think this year is do or die (for this group), to be honest,” Demko said. “... We have plenty of experience ... So yeah, I think this year is full steam ahead. We don't have anything to lean on as an excuse.”

The future of the Vancouver Canucks rests in large part on the shoulders of Thatcher Demko, and he's ready to take on the challenge.

Demko spoke about the importance of leadership among goaltenders.

"You look at all the goalies that have come through and had success; they were all leaders," Demko remarked. "For me, I thought that was a big step that I took last year ... adversity ... not being able to be around the team as much as I'd obviously like to. I was able to kind of take a step back and really evaluate my role."

The Canucks are set to start the season on October 11.

Thatcher Demko's rollercoaster journey

Demko's journey in the 2020-2021 season was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. After offseason surgery, he struggled, posting a .883 save percentage and winning just three of his first 15 games. To make matters worse, he suffered a groin injury that sidelined him for nearly three months.

However, Demko's resurgence down the stretch was nothing short of remarkable. He finished the season with an impressive 11-4-2 record and a .918 save percentage.

"I think if we can take anything away from last year... for myself, I learned so much just from a mentality standpoint, from a physical standpoint," Demko reflected. "I feel so much more at ease this year in a good way. I feel so much more confident. I know that I can perform."