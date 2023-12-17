"It's f***ing awesome": Jordan Kyrou reacts to Blues fans' applause following his stellar performance

In the NHL, emotions can run high, and the relationship between players and fans can be a roller-coaster. Such was the case for Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, who recently experienced a shift in fan sentiment following a standout performance against the Dallas Stars.

In a game that ended with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory for the Blues, Jordan Kyrou found himself at the center of attention, not only for his on-ice contributions but also for the reaction of the fans in attendance. A video shared by Jay Onrait on Twitter captured the moment when Blues fans, in contrast to a recent bout of booing, erupted in applause for Kyrou after his after his multiple point performance.

The game itself was a seesaw battle that ended with defenseman Colton Parayko scoring the decisive goal just 37 seconds into overtime. Parayko's goal, a result of a rebound off a shot by Jordan Kyrou that tested Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood, secured the Blues' second consecutive win. Kyrou's stellar performance included a goal and two assists, showcasing his offensive firepower.

After the game, a reporter approached Kyrou to discuss the significant win and the apparent change in fan sentiment. The reporter remarked on the enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and asked Kyrou about his feelings toward the fans. Kyrou responded with evident enthusiasm:

"It's f***ing awesome. I love playing here. I love this rink. It was a great win for us tonight."

This positive reaction from the fans marked a stark contrast to a previous NHL game where Kyrou faced boos from the crowd. The video shared by Onrait was accompanied by the caption:

"After the booing last game, Blues fans are back supporting Jordan Kyrou."

Expand Tweet

More from a 4-3 overtime victory for the Blues and Jordan Kyrou

In the game against the Stars, despite falling behind 2-0 early in the game, the Blues rallied, with Kyrou's breakaway goal in the second period drawing thunderous cheers from the crowd. Kevin Hayes and Brandon Saad also contributed with goals, while goaltender Jordan Binnington made 20 saves to secure the victory.

The victory was particularly significant as it marked the second straight win under interim coach Drew Bannister, who took over after the departure of Craig Berube. The Blues showcased resilience, responding well to challenges and ultimately securing a hard-fought win in front of their home crowd.

As the Blues move forward, the fans' support will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the team's journey, and Kyrou will continue to be a central figure.