"It's the hope that kills you": Dallas Stars fans cry through memes after elimination from Stanley Cup playoffs

NHL fans on Reddit have once again unleashed their creativity through memes to engage and entertain one another, this time targeting the Dallas Stars. Following the team's disappointing performance in Game 6, fans have resorted to using various movie clips and funny gifs to humorously troll the Stars.

The mockery comes after the Dallas Stars suffered a crushing 6-0 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights, ultimately leading to their elimination from the playoffs.

The loss marked a significant turnaround for Dallas, who had managed to stage an impressive comeback after initially trailing 0-3 in the Western Conference finals. With two consecutive wins, the Stars had ignited hopes of a miraculous series victory. However, their aspirations were shattered by the dominant performance of the Golden Knights in Game 6.

As the Golden Knights celebrated their advancement to the Stanley Cup Finals, NHL fans wasted no time in taking to social media platforms, particularly Reddit, to share memes and jokes at the expense of the Dallas Stars. The fans utilized different movie clips, funny gifs and creative captions to highlight the team's subpar performance in the crucial game.

One particular incident that drew significant attention and fueled the trolling was Jamie Benn's cross-check on Mark Stone, resulting in a two-game suspension for the Stars' captain. Fans were quick to seize this opportunity to mock Benn's actions and criticize his performance throughout the series.

The trolling aimed at Benn and the Stars was not meant to be malicious but rather served as a way for fans to express their disappointment and engage in some light-hearted banter.

As the Stanley Cup Finals loom, the trolling and memes may continue, albeit directed at different teams.

Stanley Cup Finals set to begin; Dallas stars misses out by a close margin

The schedule for the highly anticipated 2023 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers has been announced. The best-of-seven series is set to commence in Las Vegas on Saturday, with all games scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, although timings are subject to change.

The Vegas Golden Knights earned their spot in the final by defeating the Dallas Stars in six games during the Western Conference finals. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals to secure their place in the championship series.

For viewers in the United States looking to stream the games, they can visit the TNT website for access. This Stanley Cup Finals promises to be an intense battle between two formidable teams vying for hockey's most prestigious trophy.

