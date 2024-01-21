"It's just another video": Jonathan Quick's stoic response to LA Kings' tribute post Rangers' loss

The Kings paying tribute to Jonathan Quick as he returned to Los Angeles was quite a moment. The Kings 2-1 win against the New York Rangers had a mix of emotions for Quick as he was honored with a two-minute video during the period.

The tribute acknowledged Quick’s time with the Kings, including his two Stanley Cup victories.

However, when asked about the emotional weight of the night and the tribute video, Quick downplayed the sentimentality.

"No, it’s a hockey game. Road game. Trying to get two points. Came a little short," Quick said, emphasizing his competitive mindset over the nostalgia of the moment.

Regarding the video, Quick said:

"No, they play videos all the time. It’s just another video."

Quick made an impressive 24 saves against his former team. His journey since leaving the Kings has been eventful. He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, then moved to Vegas, where he earned his third Stanley Cup ring and eventually signed with the Rangers during the offseason.

Kings coach Todd McLellan acknowledged the importance of the tribute.

"Obviously that ceremony and acknowledgement was really important for a lot of people in that locker room. It was emotional for a lot of our guys and very deserving," McLellan said.

Jonathan Quick’s take on signing with the New York Rangers

On July 1, 2023, Jonathan Quick joined the New York Rangers on a one-year deal worth $925,000 as a free agent. His move to the Rangers allowed him to become a part of the team that he supported during his childhood in Connecticut.

In a discussion with Sasha Kandrach on NHL.com in October, Quick said,

"You talk to anyone growing up, and hockey is big in the northeast, right? Being from Connecticut, you’re talking about kids traveling to play from New York, Long Island, New Jersey, to Massachusetts – just playing all over.

There were a lot of great moments going to weekend hockey tournaments and all that."

He also talked about his son, Carter:

"Now, my son is out here, and he’s going through that same thing. It’s fun to be on the other side of it and watching him enjoy it now. Unfortunately, he’s a goalie as well.

"It’s really way more stressful watching him play than playing it myself. Now, I know what I’ve put my parents and wife through all these years."