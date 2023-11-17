"It’s like Jesus coming back from the light" - NHL fans react as Jack Hughes returns to practice ahead of Rangers game

Fans were disappointed after their star player Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils took a hard fall onto the boards, and concern was visible among the fanbase. However, the recent news of Hughes making a triumphant return to practice has ignited a wave of excitement among NHL fans.

On November 4, Hughes tumbled into the boards during a game. This led to an upper-body injury that sidelined him for almost two weeks. Fans anxiously awaited updates on his recovery, and their collective relief was palpable when the New Jersey Devils' official Twitter account shared a video of Hughes stepping onto the ice for practice.

The tweet from the Devils read,

"Ladies and gentlemen... Jack Hughes."

This sparked a chorus of enthusiastic responses from fans across the NHL community. X lit up with joyous reactions as supporters celebrated the return of their beloved player.

One fan on Twitter captured the sentiment with a touch of humor, exclaiming,

"It’s like Jesus coming back from the light."

Another fan echoed this sentiment, declaring,

"Our savior has returned."

The timing of Hughes' return couldn't be more perfect. One fan expressed their excitement about having Hughes back in action,

"Perfect timing with a massive rivalry game against the Rangers coming up on Saturday. Welcome back, Jack."

As fans eagerly await Hughes's return to the official lineup, the outpouring of support on social media is noteworthy.

Jack Hughes will return to practice on Friday

Jack Hughes, an American professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils, was sidelined with a shoulder injury, but recent developments suggest that his comeback is imminent.

Amanda Stein, reporting for the Devils' official site, revealed that Hughes, dealing with a shoulder issue, will be a game-time decision for the upcoming clash against the Rangers on Saturday. This update comes on the heels of Hughes returning to practice on Friday for the first time since sustaining the injury two weeks ago.

Before his injury, Hughes was performing great, leading the league in points with an impressive 20 in 10 games. Even after the setback, he remains tied for 15th place, which shows the impact he had early in the season. Notably, Hughes contributed significantly on the power play, registering two goals and 10 assists, solidifying his status as a top-five forward in the NHL.