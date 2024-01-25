"It's PLD, Kempe and Fiala": Drew Doughty's public outburst on Kings' teammates leaves NHL fans speculating

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has opined with a public outburst aimed at his teammates. He expressed frustration with the team's lack of cohesion.

Kings insider Russell Morgan shared Doughty's candid remarks on Twitter, revealing the defenseman's discontent:

"We got guys in this room too worried about themselves and worried about their points."

This public call-out sheds light on internal issues within the Kings' roster and suggests a disconnection among the players.

NHL fans reacted to Doughty's tweet, speculating which players he might be referring to.

One fan tweeted:

"Uh oh its PLD, Kempe and Fiala. The coach doesn't know how to handle these groups of players. Lol I knew it."

Another fan delved into on-ice performance metrics:

"We can all conject who he's talking about ... likely calling out vets more than rookies or young players but I think it's safe to say the guys leading in turnovers and the minus players need to start earning their TOI."

Despite the potential controversy, some fans applauded Doughty for his honesty and perceived leadership. One fan tweeted:

"That's real leadership. Knowing you'll anger teammates but refusing to be polite and being brutally honest to turn things around."

As the speculation continues, Doughty's public outburst has brought attention to the internal struggles of the Los Angeles Kings.

Drew Doughty's remarks come after the Kings' 5-3 loss

On Wednesday night, the Buffalo Sabres overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3. JJ Peterka played a pivotal role with two goals and an assist. Alex Tuch's goal in the third period secured the Sabres' first win this season when trailing by at least two goals after the first period.

The Kings have lost 12 of their past 14 games and are 2-7-5 since December 28. Occupying the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, they are close to falling out of playoff contention, with just a five-point buffer.

The Kings faced criticism from coach Todd McLellan:

“That’s unacceptable. We’re up 3-1. We’re maybe not playing our best, but the stupidity that went into that loss is unexplainable. I haven’t until now been able to come in and say' boy, we played really dumb. And that’s what we did.”