"It’s wraps for the league" - NHL fans react to Connor Bedard taking to practice wearing a face shield as he looks to bounce back after jaw surgery

NHL fans received an update today as rookie Connor Bedard took to the practice rink wearing a face shield. The talented player, who recently underwent jaw surgery, seems determined to bounce back stronger than ever, and fans couldn't help but share their thoughts on this unexpected development.

The buzz began when Blackhawks NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis shared a picture on Twitter, capturing Bedard in a distinctive black practice jersey, donning a face shield. Roumeliotis added fuel to the excitement with the caption:

"Connor Bedard looks more dangerous wearing a face shield."

The image quickly circulated across X, prompting the NHL fans to share their varied opinions on Bedard's practice gear. One fan expressed their confidence in Bedard's newfound intensity:

"It’s wraps for the league."

Another fan fondly reminisced about Bedard's standout performance at the World Juniors:

"I mean bubble Bedard was very dangerous at the world juniors."

One more fan couldn't help but draw a connection to Bedard's World Junior appearances:

"Reminder of him last year at WJC, but now he is a Hawks."

Only time will tell how this unique approach influences Bedard's performance on the ice, but for now, fans are buzzing with excitement about the prospect of witnessing a rejuvenated and potentially more dangerous Connor Bedard.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Connor Bedard

Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard took to the ice on Monday for the first time since fracturing his jaw on Jan. 5. Despite the encouraging development, Bedard's anticipated return timeline of 6-8 weeks remains unchanged.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson explained:

“I don’t know how they check that. They do a scan or something. I know they do that with other bone breaks, to see if there’s cloudiness. But with the plate, I think there’s a specific timeline, so they’re probably going to stick close to it.”

The 18-year-old sustained the injury during a game against the New Jersey Devils when defenseman Brendan Smith checked him in the slot. Bedard left the ice immediately, holding his hand to his mouth.

Bedard, selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by Chicago, skated at the Blackhawks' practice facility alongside forwards Nick Foligno and Samuel Savoie. Foligno is week-to-week with a fractured left ring finger, while Savoie's return timetable is uncertain after fracturing his right femur in a preseason game.

During the Monday session, Bedard, wearing a full-face shield, engaged in light shooting for about 45 minutes.