"IT WAS 3-1!" - NHL fans react as the Montreal Canadiens seal stunning comeback win against Maple Leafs

Fans were dazzled by the Montreal Canadiens' remarkable comeback away win over their arch-rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in an NHL preseason game on Monday, October 2, at Scotiabank Arena.

Although the contest between the two teams was merely a preseason game, both teams went toe-to-toe at the very end of the game, with the Canadiens emerging on top as they downed the Leafs 5-4 in overtime.

La Sainte-Flanelle got off to a great start, with Mattias Norlinder putting the team a goal ahead early in the period. However, the Maple Leafs demonstrated resilience, and a hat-trick of goals from Noah Gregor, John Tavares, and Max Domi placed the Habs two goals behind (3-1).

Nevertheless, the Montreal Canadiens kept their chins up and responded with a remarkable comeback, with Nick Suzuki putting the puck past Ilya Samsonov for the winner in OT.

Following the game, the Habs fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their contentment, with one tweeting,

"IT WAS 3-1"

Here are some of the best reactions across X to the Habs' stunning comeback win:

The Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs was a nine-goal thriller

One could argue that it was only a preseason game, but the way the game between the Habs and the Leafs played out, it was no less than a regular-season thriller. The contest ended up with nine goals.

John Tavares had two goals, while Max Domi and Noah Gregor each had one. Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Jonathan Kovacevic, Josh Anderson, and Mattias Norlinder were scorers for the Canadiens.

Between the pipes, Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves and ended the contest by posting a .808 SV%. Meanwhile, Jake Allen blocked 25 shots and had a .862 SV%.

The Canadiens, being in a rebuilding phase, had many positive points to pen down from the game, which coach Martin St. Louis will hope from his players to continue in the regular season as well.

The Montreal Canadiens travel to the Canadian Tire Centre next to face the Ottawa Senators in their next preseason clash on Saturday, Oct. 7. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. ET.