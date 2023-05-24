"Ivan Barbashev has been awesome in the playoffs" - Fans hail Golden Knights forward after majestic performance in Game 3

Ivan Barbashev's remarkable playoff run for the Vegas Golden Knights continues to captivate fans as the talented forward delivered a stellar performance in Game 3 on Tuesday, earning him accolades and praise from fans.
Barbashev's contributions on the ice were nothing short of awe-inspiring, as he notched up one goal and two assists, totaling an impressive three points. Throughout the playoffs, Barbashev has been a driving force for the Golden Knights, consistently showcasing his skill, determination and ability to produce when it matters most. With 13 points in 14 playoff games, Barbashev has become a vital cog in the Knights' offensive machinery.
In Game 3, Barbashev's impact was undeniable. His goal showcased his scoring prowess, while his two assists highlighted his playmaking abilities, solidifying his reputation as a key contributor.
Fans were left in awe of Barbashev's majestic performance, applauding his exceptional play and recognizing him as a standout player in the series. One said:
"Ivan Barbashev has been awesome in the playoffs."
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
Barbashev's playoff stats only further emphasize his importance to the team. With 22 points in the postseason overall, Barbashev has produced invaluable offensive contributions to propel the Golden Knights.
As the Golden Knights look to close out the series and secure their place in the Stanley Cup Finals, Barbashev will look to continue his impressive form.
Ivan Barbashev leads Golden Knights to dominant 4-0 win against Stars
The Vegas Golden Knights showcased their dominance right from the start in Game 3 against the Dallas Stars.
Jonathan Marchessault wasted no time, scoring just one minute and 11 seconds into the game to give the Knights an early lead. Shortly after, Ivan Barbashev capitalized on a powerplay opportunity to extend her advantage.
It continued as William Carrier joined the scoring frenzy, converting an assist from Teddy Blueger to make it 3-0 before the end of the first period. In the second period, Alex Pietrangelo, assisted by Barbashev, made it 4-0 for the Knights.
Defensively, the Knights were impenetrable, shutting down the Stars' offense throughout the game. Goaltender Adin Hill continued his outstanding performance, making 34 saves and earning his fifth consecutive win with a shutout.
Ivan Barbashev's remarkable three-point contribution, along with two points from Nicolas Roy, exemplified the Knights' depth and skill. With the commanding win, the Knights have firmly established themselves as the dominant force in the series.
The two teams will face off in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center, where the Knights will look to secure a series sweep and clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.