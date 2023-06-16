NHL fans on Reddit couldn't help but share their amusement and delight over Ivan Barbashev's celebration incident with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Golden Knights players were celebrating their Stanley Cup win and Ivan Barbashev held up two fingers. He looked around and noticed teammates are only holding up one, and promptly fixed it.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the clip:

The Reddit thread discussing the incident garnered numerous upvotes. Fans embraced the light-heartedness of the moment and seized the opportunity to showcase their creativity and wit.

Ivan Barbashev's impressive NHL career and achievements

Ivan Barbashev's NHL debut was with the St. Louis Blues on January 25, 2017, against the Minnesota Wild. He entered the league ranked second in scoring for the Wolves, with 37 points in 44 games.

Just a couple of weeks later, on February 7, he netted his first NHL goal against then-Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond. By the end of that season, Barbashev had played 30 games for the Blues, contributing 12 points to their campaign, while simultaneously tallying 37 points in 46 games for the Wolves.

In the subsequent 2018-19 season, Barbashev enjoyed his first full season with the Blues, participating in 80 games and accumulating 26 points. It was a memorable year for both player and franchise, as they triumphed over the Boston Bruins in a hard-fought seven-game series to secure the Stanley Cup.

During the playoffs, Barbashev showcased his playoff prowess, registering six points in 25 games.

Recognizing his valuable contributions, the Blues re-signed Barbashev to a two-year contract extension worth $2.95 million on September 1, 2019. The following seasons saw Barbashev continue to hone his skills and make significant contributions to the Blues' roster.

During the 2022-23 season, with the Blues out of postseason contention, Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on February 26, 2023. He was exchanged for prospect Zach Dean. At the time of the trade, Barbashev had already amassed 10 goals and 29 points in 59 games for the Blues.

The situation couldn't really have gone better for Barbashev, who has just lifted the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights.

Poll : 0 votes