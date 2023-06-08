Since being acquired from St. Louis Blues at this year's trade deadline, Ivan Barbashev has turned out to be the most influential performer for the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs.

In a physically demanding final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, Ivan Barbashev's physical capabilities were on full display during Game 2 when he knocked Panthers' defenseman out of the game.

Barbashev has added great depth and lifted the Vegas Golden Knights' offensive line to new heights. In the playoffs, the Barbasev-Eichel-Marchessault line has been the biggest asset for the Golden Knights.

In a recent Spittin' Chiclets podcast, former hockey player and current TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette talked about Barbashev extensively. He complimented Barbashev on the level of performance he has displayed in the playoffs, claiming it to be the best addition for the Golden Knights.

Paul Bissonnete said:

"I didn't know he could make plays away he's making plays. We all knew that he could cave guys in. I mean going back to last year's playoff against the Colorado Avalanche, he's the one who took out Sam Girard. He like, once this thing broke his sternum. That's why I say he's built like a cigarette machine. If he's got his low center of gravity, his knees bent and he catches you."

"What he's been able to do in order to create and just keep plays alive and work in on those top lines, and it's such a it's such a huge ad and that's why I keep complimenting this brass for the Golden Knights and all the moves they've made. And no, I had I had no idea he had this level of game. And I would say in the last two months, he's probably added another $20 million to his pocket," he said.

How has Ivan Barbashev performed in the playoffs?

Ivan Barbashev has played 19 games in the 2023 playoffs and has managed to rack up 17 points (6 goals and 11 assists).

He won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and is probably on the verge of winning his second Cup as the Vegas Golden Knights lead the Florida Panthers 2-0. Barbashev is just two wins away from winning his second Cup.

If the Golden Knights win the Cup, Ivan Barbashev will enter free agency next month as the two-time Stanley Cup winner.

Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights takes place on Thursday.

