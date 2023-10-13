Ivan Provorov blames former team Flyers over decline in recent years, Philadelphia HC responds

Ivan Provorov embarked on a fresh start with new surroundings, and it appears the change is something he embraces. The talented defenseman, once highly regarded in Philadelphia, now calls Columbus his new hockey home and relishes the quieter atmosphere. However, ahead of the two teams' NHL opener, the Russian has taken shots at his former team.

Provorov, formerly among the Flyers' top defensemen, expressed his liking for the Blue Jackets' style of play. He's enthusiastic about the skillful lineup that can generate goals and sees himself as an integral part of that group. Last season, Provorov's offensive contributions were below expectations, with only six goals and 27 points in 82 games.

His performance with the Flyers declined over the past few seasons, evident in his statistics. When questioned about the factors contributing to his improved outlook in Columbus, Provorov candidly pointed to the Flyers' style of play:

"Overall, the last three years, the way the team played over there is just not really my game. It was a lot of rimming, throwing the puck away. For a player that … I consider myself that can make plays and can contribute and play with the puck … that felt like it was making my game worse.

"To be on a team that can make plays and is allowed to make plays, it’s been really refreshing. I can actually play my game.”

Expand Tweet

Despite his challenges with his former team, Provorov maintains a pragmatic perspective. He acknowledges that the past three years can't be undone and notes that he wasn't the only one displeased with how things transpired.

However, it's worth mentioning that Provorov's final season with the Flyers was marked by controversy. He drew attention for refusing to wear Pride-themed jerseys on Pride Night in January, which affected his standing in the locker room. Additionally, Provorov wasn't particularly thrilled about the Flyers' rebuilding phase.

Flyers coach John Tortorella on Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov's recent comments regarding the Flyers' style of play raised some eyebrows, especially considering that Flyers coach John Tortorella has been encouraging offensive-minded defensemen to take a more active role.

When asked about Provorov's remarks, Tortorella offered a brief response, indicating he preferred not to delve into the topic further.

“I heard some of the comments. I’ll leave it alone,” Tortorella said.

As Ivan Provorov embarks on this new chapter of his career with the Blue Jackets, he played alongside Damon Severson on the second pairing on Friday. While he may have left the rebuilding Flyers behind, the Blue Jackets aren't considered top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Provorov and the Jackets lost 4-2 against the Flyers, led by Travis Konecny, with two goals.