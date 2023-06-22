Ivan Provorov contract: How much does the Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman earn in salary?

Ivan Provorov is one of the most prominent figures in the NHL world. The hockey star was the defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers until the Columbus Blue Jackets acquired him from the Flyers through a complex three-way trade that also involved the Los Angeles Kings.

Ivan Provorov has inked a two-year contract with the Blue Jackets for the 2023-24 season on June 6, 2023, which comprises $4.7 million in cap hit. The contract holds a retained salary of $2 million, about 30% of his previous contract. Provorov has estimated career earnings of $26.1 million.

The 26-year-old was chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft with the 7th overall pick. Ivan Provorov has racked up a prolific record of 217 points in 532 games. Throughout seven seasons, the Blue Jackets defenseman has 11 playoff points in 22 games till the 2023-24 season.

The young hockey star will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 28. In his second year in the NHL, the 2017–18 campaign, Provorov distinguished himself by amassing a remarkable 17 goals and 41 points in all 82 games. He was regarded as the Flyers' premier defenseman of the future.

However, when he first came on the ice, he had found it difficult to reclaim his momentum as a rising young star. The Russian defenseman has just once reached a double-digit goal since his breakout season and has failed to score more than 40 points.

Ivan Provorov’s professional hockey career

Ivan Provorov received much praise after a spectacular performance and is now the second-rated defenseman, just behind Noah Hanifin. After an impressive training camp, Provorov was given a spot on the Flyers' roster for the 2016–17 campaign on October 10, 2016.

Provorov made his NHL debut on October 14, 2016. In the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Kings, he quickly contributed with an assist, earning his first point. On November 23 of the following month, in a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, he scored his first NHL goal.

The hockey star finished his rookie season with 30 points in 82 games with the Flyers, which included 6 goals and 24 assists. He was awarded the prestigious Barry Ashbee Trophy in April 2017, which is given to the Flyers' finest defender. Notably, Provorov distinguished himself as the youngest recipient in Flyers history and became the third rookie to win this award, joining Norm Barnes in 1980 and Shayne Gostisbehere in 2016.

Poll : 0 votes