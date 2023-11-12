Jaccob Slavin pledges nearly 10% of 2023-24 Hurricanes salary to match $500,000 donation for human trafficking causes

Jaccob Slavin, the accomplished American professional ice hockey defenseman and alternate captain for the Carolina Hurricanes in the National Hockey League (NHL), recently took to social media to share a significant initiative he and his wife, Kylie Slavin, have been passionately working on. In a video post on X (formerly Twitter), Slavin introduced their collaborative effort called the "Fight for Freedom" campaign, encouraging followers to join them in making a difference.

"Kylie and I are excited to share something big we have been working on! Follow @fight4freedm74 this season to learn more, and join us in this fight! #fightforfreedom @ijm"

The couple has aligned forces with the International Justice Mission (IJM), a leading organization combating human trafficking globally. In the video, Jaccob Slavin expressed their enthusiasm for the cause:

"What's up, guys? I'm Jacob Slavin. This is my wife, Kylie. We wanted to share something that we are super excited about this year. We are partnering with the International Justice Mission to raise $1 million."

Kylie Slavin provided insight into the crucial work of IJM, emphasizing their role in fighting against labor trafficking, sex trafficking and the online exploitation of children by collaborating with local justice systems worldwide.

"The International Justice Mission is one of the front runners in the fight against human trafficking. They do this by partnering with local justice systems all around the world to combat the crimes of labor trafficking, sex trafficking and the online exploitation of children."

Jaccob Slavin highlighted the pivotal moment when the couple decided to get involved with IJM after learning about the organization's impactful mission:

"Once we learned what IJM does and are doing worldwide, we knew we had to get involved."

The Slavins initiated the "Fight for Freedom" campaign to raise $1 million. They announced a matching grant, pledging to match every dollar donated up to $500,000:

"That is why we decided to start the Fight for Freedom campaign. In this campaign, we wish to raise a million dollars by a matching grant, meaning up to $500,000. We will personally match every dollar."

Join Jaccob Slavin in the Fight for Freedom

The funds generated through this campaign are earmarked for a specific cause — fighting against the online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines, a cause that Jaccob Slavin and his wife are deeply committed to.

"The money raised in this campaign will specifically go towards fighting against the online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines," Jaccob Slavin said.

In their plea for support, Kylie Slavin acknowledged the enormity of the fight against human trafficking and emphasized the collective effort required to make a meaningful impact:

"So this is where we need your help. This is a big fight, and we can't do it alone. So follow along, and together, we can fight for freedom. With your help, we can end the online sexual exploitation of children in the Philippines."

The NHL defenseman, Jaccob Slavin, concluded the video by extending a heartfelt invitation to join them in the "Fight for Freedom:"

"So please join us in the Fight for freedom."