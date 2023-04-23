On Sunday, fans on Twitter were reacting to a hit that resulted in the Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Drury leaving the ice due to an upper-body injury. Drury was hit by the New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock during the first period of Game 4. The hit resulted in a boarding penalty for Pulock, and Drury did not return to the game.
Fans debated whether the hit was a fair play or not. One fan tweeted that Drury had put himself in a vulnerable position and could have done more to avoid the hit.
No intention there. Drury puts himself into a vulnerable position. He know 6 is coming and could have gotten closer to the wall to protect the puck and avoid going head/shoulder first into the wall.
Another fan tweeted that the hit was a result of playoff intensity and that Drury had turned and gone limp to try and draw a penalty.
Looks at the D , knows the hits coming , turns and goes limp to try and draw the penalty…. But the hit coming was a playoff intensity body…Totally his own fault
However, some fans on Twitter went further and accused the officials of helping the Hurricanes win the game. One fan tweeted that the call was a bad one and that Drury had turned as he was being hit. They further alleged that the officials had been instructed to help the Hurricanes win the game.
Bad call! Drury turned as he was being hit. 100% on him. See the officials have been instructed to help Carolina win today. Refs have been helping decide games a lot this playoffs so far. Islanders are not a team NHL wants in playoffs. Need to grow game in sunbelt
It's important to note that the officials in the game made the call based on the rules and their assessment of the hit on Jack Drury. While fans are entitled to their opinions, it's not accurate or fair to suggest that officials are deliberately helping one team win over the other.
A few other fan tweets on the Jack Drury incident
More NHL fans piled on, calling out Jack Drury for how badly he took the hit:
Pulock already committed to the hit and Drury peeled back to avoid it. Still a penalty, but Drury should probably go back to the A and learn how to take a hit lol
One thing is for certain, New York Islanders fans were definitely not happy about the Jack Drury incident.