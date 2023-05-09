"Jack Eichel is gradually getting better" - NHL analyst praises Vegas Golden Knights center after win over Edmonton in Game 3

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has been impressive for the team throughout the playoffs.

The Golden Knights secured a commanding 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series. Knights forward Jack Eichel continued to display his impressive run of performance in the playoffs.

Jack Eichel has only played eight playoff games in his NHL career so far. Despite having minimum experience in the competition, Eichel has proved why he's built for the playoff hockey. He's been receiving praise from the fans and people within the NHL community.

Analyst Tony Luftman in the NHL Network post-game show showered his praise on the Knights forward. Here's what he had to say:

"I really liked his game his game tonight, but also is how he's gradually getting better night in night out getting comfortable playing in that type atmosphere and he's really flourish and doing the right thing when you play that long without any playoff games and then understand the level you have to get to it takes a few games, Eichel is getting really starting to build to look a lot more like the regular season game."

He added:

"A guy who is seemingly engaged more consistently now that the playoffs is starting to go on."

Sam Cosentino, a sportscaster, and analyst, then discussed the Vegas Golden Knights' physical advantage in terms of man size. He went on to say that these players can get to the net end and trigger challenges :

"When I look at the Vegas Golden Knights we talked about some of the size they have stone Carlson I call these guys can get to the net front and they can stay there how and also a big body, they got a lot of guys there that can get to the net front end and create havoc and stay there and they become immovable objects"

Jack Eichel's Vegas Golden Knights defeat Edmonton Oilers 5-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the series

Game 3 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers was played at Rogers Arena. After delivering a top-notch performance in Game 2, the Oilers failed to carry on with the same momentum in Game three.

Warren Foegele was the only goal scorer for the Oilers in the contest. Jonathan Marchessault's two goals in the first period gave the Knights a 2-1 lead before moving into the second period. Zach Whitecloud, Jack Eichel, and Chandler Stephenson all scored in the second period to help the Knights secure a commanding 5-1 victory.

The two teams will be back in action for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes