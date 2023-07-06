Jack Eichel, the 26-year-old hockey center for the Vegas Golden Knights, turns out to be extremely fond of Phil Kessel’s humor and gameplay from an interview on July 6, 2023. The hockey star remarked that playing on Phil Kessel's team all season and getting to know him was a unique experience.

Jack Eichel praised Phil as a fantastic teammate and person because of his talent and experience, which adds a great deal to the locker room and the team's performance on the ice. He also stated that they thought Phil's best partying days were probably in the past, which they thought Phil would concur with.

Eichel remarked how much fun it was to rejoice with Kessel after they won the matches. The team observed Kessel’s exuding charm, brightening every space he entered. Jack Eichel said that Phil Kessel was either the source of other people's laughing or the object of it himself.

Eichel emphasized that Kessel has won the Stanley Cup thrice, and he thought no one deserved it more than him. He added that they were chatting before practice when Kessel said he would be furious with the team if they forced him to board a flight to return to Florida.

According to Phil Kessel, the extra day between games was also irritating him. Eichel claimed Kessel hates flying and traveling, especially because of his aversion to turbulence. Phil made it clear that he preferred to stay rather than return, but Eichel laughed at the hilarious way Phil expressed his sentiments.

Jack Eichel’s professional hockey career

The Buffalo Sabres selected Jack Eichel with the 2nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Soon after, on July 1, 2015, Eichel and the Sabres came to terms on a three-year entry-level deal.

He made history on October 8, 2015, when he scored his first NHL goal in his first game for the Buffalo Sabres against the Ottawa Senators. He was the youngest player in Sabres history to accomplish the feat.

Eichel demonstrated his abilities and potential throughout his rookie campaign, scoring 24 goals and accruing 56 points in 81 games. He became the Sabres' top goal scorer and finished second overall in points, second only to Ryan O'Reilly.

