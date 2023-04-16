Jack Eichel is excited to make his NHL playoffs debut. He did not qualify for the playoffs in the first seven seasons of his career. The 26-year-old center was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2021. He spent his first six seasons with the Sabres, who selected him second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Eichel recorded 27 goals and 39 assists this season. Despite missing some time with an injury, he led the team with 66 points in 67 games. Eichel's offensive production was a major factor in the Golden Knights' success during the regular season.

Jack Eichel had this to say ahead of his first playoff appearance:

"I'm Excited. It's something that we worked hard for. It should be a great atmosphere in here and nothing is better than playoff hockey,"

Despite his lack of playoff experience, Eichel is looking forward to being a part of the intense competition.

“I haven’t played in it, but watching it, it was always real intense and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Jack Eichel recognizes the heightened level of play in the playoffs. He is confident that his team can rise to the occasion.

"It's a desperation level, compete level, details, everything goes up. It's no different. ...We're a pretty veteran group. There have been plenty of games where we haven't played well but we found ways to win. Everyone understands that in here and you just want to carry that into the playoffs."

During a recent press conference, Eichel was asked if he felt vindicated after the way things ended with the Sabres. Eichel requested a trade from the team after they refused to let him have artificial disc replacement surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck.

Jack Eichel expressed gratitude to Golden Knights organization

Jack Eichel downplayed any lingering hard feelings and expressed gratitude towards the Golden Knights for supporting his medical decisions.

"The health thing, that's a long way away. Everyone can probably look at it and say it was a good decision to do what I did. ...It says a lot about the way they went about things and giving me the freedom to pursue what I wanted to do medically. I feel really good about that."

Jack Eichel is solely focused on the present and helping the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup.

The franchise has been to the playoffs in five of their six seasons. They fell three wins short of winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games.

"Now the ultimate goal starts and we'll start building towards winning. We did a lot of good things in the regular season, but now, that's behind us. Everybody has a clean slate at this point," Eichel said.

"This is a great organization to be in because their expectations are so high and I've said it before, that's the type of place you want to be."

It remains to be seen how Eichel and the Golden Knights will fare in the playoffs. But it's clear that Eichel is ready for the challenge and eager to help his team succeed.

