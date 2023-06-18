Jack Eichel recently made a surprising revelation about fellow NHL player Phil Kessel. In response to a fan's question on Instagram, Eichel confirmed that Kessel had indeed eaten hot dogs out of the prestigious Stanley Cup. This revelation brings back memories of a quirky tradition that Kessel started in 2017 when he won the Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The conversation took place on Instagram, where a user with the handle "anthonyletigre" asked Jack Eichel if Kessel had eaten hot dogs out of the Stanley Cup yet. Eichel's response was simple yet astonishing. He replied, 'Yes, he has.' This response immediately sparked curiosity and excitement among hockey fans.

The backdrop to this revelation was the Vegas Golden Knights' resounding 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of this years Stanley Cup Finals. The win secured the title for the Golden Knights, and the team reveled in the glory of their triumph.

While this victory was undoubtedly a momentous occasion for the franchise, Eichel's comment shifted the spotlight to a unique tradition that had occurred years earlier.

In August 2017, after Kessel and the Pittsburgh Penguins emerged as Stanley Cup champions in June, news broke about his penchant for indulging in hot dogs. During his designated day with the cup, Kessel took the opportunity to enjoy a meal of frankfurters while on the golf course in Madison, Wisconsin.

The image of Kessel feasting on hot dogs from the Stanley Cup quickly became an iconic moment in hockey history.

This connection between Kessel and hot dogs can be traced back to his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. When Kessel was traded to the Penguins on July 1, 2015, a Toronto Sun columnist reported that he had a particular fondness for snacking on hot dogs.

A quick look at Jack Eichel's NHL career

In the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres made a significant decision by selecting Jack Eichel as the second overall pick. Even at the young age of 17, Eichel was already being hailed as "the new face of American hockey" and widely acknowledged as an exceptional talent.

Jack Eichel's extraordinary abilities were recognized when he was awarded the prestigious Hobey Baker Award in 2015. This award is given annually to the best player in NCAA men's ice hockey. It was particularly impressive that Eichel, as a freshman, became only the second player ever to win the award at that level, following in the footsteps of Paul Kariya in 1993.

