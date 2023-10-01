Jack Hughes admits to lack of seriousness during Hurricanes playoff series last season

New Jersey Devils sensation Jack Hughes recently opened up about his team's performance in the playoffs during a candid appearance on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, hosted by Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Hughes discussed several topics, including his team's struggles during the postseason.

He began by addressing the Devils' playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes last season, highlighting a noticeable lack of seriousness among the team members:

"... we played, two days later, in Carolina and we're just flat because, one, we're a young team that we were so emotionally invested in the Rangers series that, we might have taken the Carolina series a little easy at the start, which we shouldn't have done because they're such a good team. But, that's what we're learning."

This admission sheds light on the challenges faced by a young and emotionally charged team like the Devils and the need for balance and maturity in approaching crucial playoff matchups.

Recapping the 2022-23 NHL season playoffs, it's evident that the Hurricanes dominated the series against the Devils, winning four out of five games and advancing to the next round. The Devils' struggles during this series were a learning experience.

During the second round of the 2022-23 NHL season playoffs:

Game 1: The Carolina Hurricanes secured a 5-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Game 2: The Hurricanes dominated with a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Game 3: In an unexpected turn of events, the Hurricanes suffered an 8-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Game 4: The Hurricanes bounced back with a 6-1 triumph over the New Jersey Devils.

Game 5: The Hurricanes clinched a close victory, winning 3-2 against the New Jersey Devils.

Ultimately, the New Jersey Devils faced a challenging series against the Hurricanes and lost with a score of 1-4.

More on Jack Hughes and his stats

Despite the playoff setback, Hughes had an outstanding 2022-23 season, with impressive stats that included 78 games played, 43 goals, 56 assists and a total of 99 points. These numbers showcase Hughes' growth and development as a star player for the New Jersey Devils.

Throughout his NHL career, which spans 244 games, Hughes has showcased his impressive skills on the ice. He's notched 87 goals and 120 assists. In total, Hughes has accumulated a remarkable 207 points.

With his promising talent and dedication, there's no doubt that Hughes will remain a key figure in the Devils' journey.