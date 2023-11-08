Jack Hughes fantasy replacements: 5 players to consider trading in for injured Devils center

Jack Hughes started the season off strong as he recorded 20 points in 10 games.

Hughes was looking like an MVP candidate, but he injured his shoulder and is now considered week-to-week. It's a tough blow to the New Jersey Devils, but also a big loss for fantasy hockey owners that have Hughes.

If you had Hughes on your fantasy team, there are some players to consider trading for.

5 replacement players for Jack Hughes

#1 Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel has 14 points

With Jack Hughes being your top player, you likely won't be able to trade for another superstar. Instead, you'll have to look to add some secondary players on teams and Brandon Hagel is the perfect fit.

Hagel won't get the shine like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Steven Stamkos, but he is having a solid season. Hagel has 14 points in 13 games and is on a line with Kucherov and Point, so he should get plenty of points.

#2 Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano is leading the Ducks

Frank Vatrano is in his ninth NHL season and this is his coming-out party with the Anaheim Ducks.

Vatrano has recorded 12 points in 12 games and is a great goal scorer. He has nine goals this season. He would be a good fit to replace Hughes as he wouldn't cost a lot to acquire and could still be in your lineup once the Devils star is back.

#3 Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz has 12 points

Nick Schmaltz has recorded 12 points in 12 games and has been a very consistent player in the NHL, so he would be a smart addition to replace Jack Hughes.

Schmaltz had 58 and 59 points in the past two seasons and will likely set his career high this season. He's more of a playmaker than Hughes but could contemplate the Devils star in your lineup once he's back.

#4 Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

Sean Monahan is finally healthy

Sean Monahan has struggled to stay healthy as of late, but to begin the 2023-24 NHL season, he has been healthy.

Monahan has 11 points in 12 games and is on the second line with the Montreal Canadiens. He's also on the top power play line, which is a nice bonus for your fantasy hockey team.

#5 Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings

Trevor Moore has 11 points

Trevor Moore is off to a career year with the Los Angeles Kings as he has 11 points in 11 games. Moore doesn't get much power play time, so he isn't the perfect replacement for Jack Hughes but does get enough points on five-on-five to replace the Devils star.